LETTER: Why are we giving COVID relief money to people who didn’t lose their jobs?

If President Joe Biden’s goal is to unite the American electorate, why not sign measures that present a mutual benefit rather than a punitive outcome? The federal government is considering paying billions of dollars to millions of citizens who have not been financially encumbered. They retained their jobs or continued to receive their retirement income during the pandemic. Their only burden was the inconvenience of the lockdowns.

These same funds could be distributed to energy utilities for construction of wind and solar farms. While promoting decent wages, it would also produce a more manageable transition for skilled workers whose jobs are lost through attrition of the fossil fuel industry.