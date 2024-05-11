69°F
Letters

LETTER: Why aren’t Palestinians rising up against Hamas?

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, right, meets with Ziad al-Nakhleh, the head of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, center, and Hamas deputy chief, Saleh al-Arouri, in Beirut, Lebanon, in 2023. (Hezbollah Media Relations Office, via AP )
LETTER: National popular vote presidential polls are meaningless
LETTER: Beware of GOP plans for Social Security, Medicaid
LETTER: Donald Trump and the kangaroo courts
LETTER: Not politically motivated?
Troy Pyles Saint George, Utah
May 10, 2024 - 9:00 pm
 

Palestinians elected Hamas, an internationally recognized terrorist organization, to lead them. Hamas then executed their government predecessors. Hamas invaded Israel and murdered, tortured and raped Jews. They also took hostages back to Gaza. Then the Hamas soldiers hid among the civilians who are happy with that arrangement.

Now Hamas and the Palestinians who are supporting them are suffering. The obvious solution is for the Palestinians to turn against Hamas. Why haven’t they done that? And why are so many pro-Palestinian protesters ignoring that the citizens of Gaza have elected and are supporting terrorists?

LETTER: Donald Trump and the kangaroo courts
James Moldenhauer North Las Vegas

The objective is to show that Mr. Trump is not a nice person, and with biased judges and juries, the verdicts are already determined.

LETTER: ID needed to pick up hair spray
Suzanne Scannavino Las Vegas

I cannot comprehend why identification is not required to vote in Nevada, yet it is required to pick up hair spray.

LETTER: Student protesters leave behind a mess
Shirlee Yunker Las Vegas

Those arrested on campus for breaking the law should be given a choice: Thirty days in jail and a criminal record or a garbage bag and gloves.

LETTER: Democrats and the ‘hate America’ crowd
LETTER: Who’s behind the anti-Israeli campus protests?
EDITORIAL: Info on hostages ‘valuable,’ can’t be given for ‘free’
LETTER: Sonia Sotomayor, retirement and race
EDITORIAL: Israel moves forward and Hamas wants to bargain
EDITORIAL: Iran’s brazen attack on Israel was ‘utterly unsuccessful’