LETTER: Why aren’t Palestinians rising up against Hamas?

Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, right, meets with Ziad al-Nakhleh, the head of Palestinian Islamic Jihad, center, and Hamas deputy chief, Saleh al-Arouri, in Beirut, Lebanon, in 2023. (Hezbollah Media Relations Office, via AP )

Palestinians elected Hamas, an internationally recognized terrorist organization, to lead them. Hamas then executed their government predecessors. Hamas invaded Israel and murdered, tortured and raped Jews. They also took hostages back to Gaza. Then the Hamas soldiers hid among the civilians who are happy with that arrangement.

Now Hamas and the Palestinians who are supporting them are suffering. The obvious solution is for the Palestinians to turn against Hamas. Why haven’t they done that? And why are so many pro-Palestinian protesters ignoring that the citizens of Gaza have elected and are supporting terrorists?