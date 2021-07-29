LETTER: Why aren’t the unemployed filling the available job vacancies?
Taxpayers paying billions of aid to those who aren’t working.
Every day in the papers and on the news we see and hear employers saying they are having problems hiring employees — even when they use hiring incentives — to fully run their businesses. Even the higher price of gasoline is partially blamed on not enough truck drivers.
Meanwhile, taxpayers are paying billions in aid — some well deserved, some not — and landlords have been unable to evict tenants for non-payment of rent while their mortgage payments continue. Yet the ads for employees are still happening. What am I missing?