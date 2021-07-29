LETTER: Why aren’t the unemployed filling the available job vacancies?

AP Photo/Alan Diaz

Every day in the papers and on the news we see and hear employers saying they are having problems hiring employees — even when they use hiring incentives — to fully run their businesses. Even the higher price of gasoline is partially blamed on not enough truck drivers.

Meanwhile, taxpayers are paying billions in aid — some well deserved, some not — and landlords have been unable to evict tenants for non-payment of rent while their mortgage payments continue. Yet the ads for employees are still happening. What am I missing?