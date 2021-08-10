95°F
LETTER: Why did taxpayers bail out the airlines again?

Troy K. Pyles Saint George, Utah
August 9, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
The federal government gave billions of dollars to ensure airline union employees didn’t lose their jobs and got paid during the pandemic. But now, thousands of flights are being canceled every day due to lack of a crew, impacting tens of thousands of taxpayers who want to fly. Where are the airline employees who were supposed to be paid and positioned to go back to work quickly? What is the lesson to be learned for next time?

