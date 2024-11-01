57°F
weather icon Mostly Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: Why do Nevada officials reveal the vote count by party?

AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File
AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File
More Stories
(The Associated Press)
LETTER: Why are we arguing over abortion?
Sen. Jacky Rosen. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Jacky Rosen, drug prices and inflation
(Getty Images)
LETTER: Fair share?
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris smiles next to Sen. Mark Kelly, D- ...
LETTER: Kamala heads to the border
Rick Kern Incline Village
October 31, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

We have a long-standing rule in this country of not reporting election results until after the polls have closed on Election “Day.” This is so voters won’t know the results sooner and be discouraged from voting.

I cannot understand, then, why we allow the Nevada secretary of state’s office to publish daily vote totals broken down by party. Why is this any different?

As of Sunday, Democrat ballots are trailing GOP ballots by a little more than 22,000 votes. Call me a skeptic, but this is an invitation for shenanigans. Need more votes? Enlist various Democrat groups to manufacture the needed ballots.

MOST READ
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Sen. Jacky Rosen. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Jacky Rosen, drug prices and inflation
Jimmy Wike Mesquite

I don’t believe she has malicious intentions, but at the very least she’s been thoughtless when considering the ramifications of how the overwhelming majority of her votes affect the very people who elected her.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Fair share?
John Hazard Las Vegas

Politicians use “the rich” to divert attention from their reckless spending.

Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/José Luis Villegas, Pool, File)
LETTER: Donald Trump not fit to be president
Bret West Henderson

His loyalty is to himself and himself alone. He has neither the energy nor the ability to make complex decisions.

Henderson City Hall. Bizuayehu Tesfaye Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
LETTER: Henderson City Council and all its pet projects
Kelvin Daniel Henderson

I do not question the importance of supporting the fire department. But I do question the importance and priority of projects the City Council regularly spends tax dollars on.

Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
LETTER: Has Kamala Harris ever run a business?
Bill Minarik Las Vegas

Don’t just vote for someone you would invite to dinner. Vote for someone you would want to run your business.

LETTER: Nevada’s shoddy education system
Neil Schwartz Las Vegas

Those thinking about moving here will be thinking how they are going to educate their children. Many will change their minds and look at other options.

U.S. Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV). (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
LETTER: Does Jacky Rosen favor abortion up until birth?
Kathleen Carrick Mesquite

Since her attack ads, which may or may not be true, on her Republican opponent, Sam Brown, are mainly about his stance on abortion, she should be able to articulate her stance.

MORE STORIES