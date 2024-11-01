LETTER: Why do Nevada officials reveal the vote count by party?

I cannot understand, then, why we allow the Nevada secretary of state’s office to publish daily vote totals broken down by party.

We have a long-standing rule in this country of not reporting election results until after the polls have closed on Election “Day.” This is so voters won’t know the results sooner and be discouraged from voting.

I cannot understand, then, why we allow the Nevada secretary of state’s office to publish daily vote totals broken down by party. Why is this any different?

As of Sunday, Democrat ballots are trailing GOP ballots by a little more than 22,000 votes. Call me a skeptic, but this is an invitation for shenanigans. Need more votes? Enlist various Democrat groups to manufacture the needed ballots.