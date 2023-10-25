75°F
Letters

LETTER: Why do Nevadans have to smog-check four-year-old vehicles

Richard Augulis Las Vegas
October 24, 2023 - 9:02 pm
 
The Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Well, another year and it’s time again to renew one’s car registration, starting with a smog check if your car or truck is more than two years old. What a rip-off for Nevadans, especially those with vehicles fewer than 10 years old.

Cars and trucks manufactured in the past decade have reliability way above average when it comes to engine efficiency. Does anyone inquire of the DMV about the percentage of vehicles up to 10 years old and even older that fail a smog check? I am sure this information is readily available.

Concern about the air we breathe is important but making unnecessary financial gain from it stinks. The cost of an automobile smog check is now $33. But if you have a coupon, you save $5, as I did recently. Our Legislature should take a good look at this program.

