LETTER: Why do regions, cities in Nevada have different vaccine policies?

While reading the paper recently, I was struck by the realization that the eligibility for COVID vaccinations varies from Northern Nevada to Southern Nevada and even city by city. Boulder City is allowing shots for people 65-69, while the rest of Clark County is 70-plus. What has caused this inequity?

Our governor has set all the rules during this pandemic for the entire state. Why shouldn’t the same apply to vaccines?