Letters

LETTER: Why does Las Vegas want the Oakland A’s?

Alan B. Van Ees Las Vegas
April 3, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Chris Bassitt throws against the Texas Rangers during the fi ...
Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Chris Bassitt throws against the Texas Rangers during the first inning in Arlington, Texas in 2021. (AP Photo/Ray Carlin)

In a recent column, the Review-Journal’s Todd Dewey provides ample evidence that the Oakland A’s are among MLB’s worst teams, if not the worst. Attendance in Oakland is also poor, and there is no indication that attendance would be any better in Las Vegas. Yet this is the team that far too many think has a future here and for which a stadium should be constructed. The lack of due diligence and rational thought by the powers-that-be on this is astounding.

