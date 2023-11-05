LETTER: Why does Nevada want to make voting more difficult?

AP Photo/Brynn Anderson

I’m not a conspiracy theorist, but it appears that someone is trying to make voting in this country difficult for many of us when it was designed as a straightforward and simple process. Along the principle of “one (man, woman), one vote,” we used a ballet of vetted candidates who had been introduced to the public through numerous campaign speeches and policy disclosures.

This “ranked-choice voting” mechanism seems to be a solution in search of a problem. I can see people becoming confused by the possible permutations as candidates are shuffled around amid a jumble of directions on how to vote. The experiences of places that have tried this arcane system show how bizarre and foreign it is. If something is too hard to learn or varies too much from what people are used to, they just don’t do it

And that leads me back to my initial point: Someone is trying to rig the system. If they want to get their candidates elected, get better candidates who appeal to a broader base and stop recycling has-beens and retreads.