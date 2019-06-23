82°F
Letters

LETTER: Why is it bad when 3- or 4-year-olds not to be in school?

Stu Fredlund Las Vegas
June 22, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

As I read your Monday article “Nevada still tough place for kids,” I was surprised that Nevada was ranked based on how many 3- or 4-year-old children were not in school. I was under the assumption that school began with kindergarten, which is age 5.

I wonder if the study analyzed where these young children were? Perhaps they are being cared for by their parents, grandparents or extended family, which I assume would be a preferable arrangement for children this young. They will have plenty of time to acclimate to the external world from the age of 5 on.

Considering the fact our schools are rated so poorly, who would want to send their children to our schools any sooner than mandated?

