LETTER: Why is Red Rock still closed?

Could someone explain why the Bureau of Land Management declines to reopen Red Rock Conservation Area?

It’s evidently safe enough to eat dinner in a restaurant and get your hair and nails done by a person not 2 feet away, but it’s not safe enough to enjoy the outdoors in an area of 195,000 acres?

It’s evidently safe enough to force cars to park in makeshift parking lots on the side of busy highways, but it’s not safe enough to allow cars to park in established parking lots?

It’s evidently safe enough to allow cyclists to access the Scenic Drive Loop using the exit, but it’s not safe enough to enter using the established entrance?

I’m hoping there is some rational explanation. Would someone please explain this to the thousands of hikers and cyclists who are confused?