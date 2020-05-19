76°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Why is Red Rock still closed?

Jeff Green Las Vegas
May 18, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Could someone explain why the Bureau of Land Management declines to reopen Red Rock Conservation Area?

It’s evidently safe enough to eat dinner in a restaurant and get your hair and nails done by a person not 2 feet away, but it’s not safe enough to enjoy the outdoors in an area of 195,000 acres?

It’s evidently safe enough to force cars to park in makeshift parking lots on the side of busy highways, but it’s not safe enough to allow cars to park in established parking lots?

It’s evidently safe enough to allow cyclists to access the Scenic Drive Loop using the exit, but it’s not safe enough to enter using the established entrance?

I’m hoping there is some rational explanation. Would someone please explain this to the thousands of hikers and cyclists who are confused?

MOST READ
1
Laughlin’s iconic Colorado Belle to stay closed indefinitely; 400 to lose jobs
Laughlin’s iconic Colorado Belle to stay closed indefinitely; 400 to lose jobs
2
List of reopened restaurants in the Las Vegas Valley
List of reopened restaurants in the Las Vegas Valley
3
Keep eyes open for rattlesnakes hiding in plain sight
Keep eyes open for rattlesnakes hiding in plain sight
4
Public needs to be able to see resorts’ casino reopening plans
Public needs to be able to see resorts’ casino reopening plans
5
MGM Resorts to bring back free parking on Las Vegas Strip
MGM Resorts to bring back free parking on Las Vegas Strip
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST