Letters

LETTER: Why is Zane Floyd still alive?

Ron Moers Henderson
July 11, 2023 - 9:01 pm
 
(Nevada Department of Corrections)
(Nevada Department of Corrections)

Zane Floyd has now been alive for 24 years (July 5 Review-Journal) … that’s 24 years longer than his four victims, all of whom he gunned to death while at their place of employment. As a former cop, I’ve seen what a 12-gauge shotgun can do to a victim, and it’s horrifying. My question: Why in the world is this man still alive? I would think 10 years would be ample time to appeal.

Bleeding hearts, like always, decry the death penalty as cruel and unusual punishment. Perhaps juries should be shown the crime scene photos of the murders. Perhaps they should be shown the autopsy photos. Our judiciary needs to quit slow-walking the appeals process. Murder needs to be punished. The victims have already been punished … for the mere crime of being alive.

