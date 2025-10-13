LETTER: Why locals don’t want to go to the Strip

I recently went to the Mandalay Bay to watch the amazing Las Vegas Aces play. The parking fees were outrageous. The first time I went, I paid $40, and the second time the fee was increased to $50. Both times we had to park on the sixth-floor roof.

Do you want to know why locals are going to stop going to the Strip? The parking fees are ridiculous. There is no justification for charging these fees. Taking advantage of people is shameful.