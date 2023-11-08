LETTER: Why not strike during the Super Bowl?

The Culinary union has hit a new low. Negotiations should never threaten to disrupt a major event.

Culinary union members are loaded into transport busses after being arrested for blocking traffic during a rally along Las Vegas Boulevard on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023, in Las Vegas. The Culinary Workers Union Local 226 is negotiating a new contract with three major casino companies. (Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @ellenschmidttt

So the Culinary union has set Friday as its strike date, just six days before the Formula 1 race. We locals have incurred unbelievable costs and inconvenience to bring this event to our city, and this is how the union, representing many local residents, treats us?

After many years of guaranteeing Harry Reid’s re-election and getting our airport renamed after him, the union has hit a new low. The Culinary’s negotiations should never threaten to disrupt a major event. What’s next, the Super Bowl?