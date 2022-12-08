LETTER: Why should religious freedoms trump others?

Organized religion should not be exempt from anti-discrimination laws. It’s not right.

(Getty Images)

Michael Ramirez’s Tuesday cartoon, depicting the government forcing religious people to create for others what they believe as sinful and evil, raises the question: Where do we draw the line?

Why are organized religions the only entities that are permitted to chose to discriminate because particulars don’t live up to their moral beliefs?

Can I choose not to serve someone because they carry a weapon, in an open carry state, because I believe it is sinful or evil?

Can a Democrat turn someone away for wearing a MAGA hat or waving a Trump flag because they don’t live up to a Democrat’s moral standing?

If a Republican turns away, or refuses service to someone wearing a Hillary or Biden T-shirt, is that all right?

We the people means all the people, including myself — or at least I thought so. But apparently I will no longer be able to wear my rainbow pin and expect to be treated the same as others.

Organized religion should not be exempt from anti-discrimination laws. It’s not right.