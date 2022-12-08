47°F
Letters

LETTER: Why should religious freedoms trump others?

Ricky Kendall Las Vegas
December 7, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
(Getty Images)

Michael Ramirez’s Tuesday cartoon, depicting the government forcing religious people to create for others what they believe as sinful and evil, raises the question: Where do we draw the line?

Why are organized religions the only entities that are permitted to chose to discriminate because particulars don’t live up to their moral beliefs?

Can I choose not to serve someone because they carry a weapon, in an open carry state, because I believe it is sinful or evil?

Can a Democrat turn someone away for wearing a MAGA hat or waving a Trump flag because they don’t live up to a Democrat’s moral standing?

If a Republican turns away, or refuses service to someone wearing a Hillary or Biden T-shirt, is that all right?

We the people means all the people, including myself — or at least I thought so. But apparently I will no longer be able to wear my rainbow pin and expect to be treated the same as others.

Organized religion should not be exempt from anti-discrimination laws. It’s not right.

