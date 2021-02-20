49°F
Letters

LETTER: Why should we honor a man who lied on the Senate floor?

G. Niederriter Las Vegas
February 19, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
Harry Reid. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto
If you want to change the name of our airport, that’s OK. But with all the other pressing matters — COVID, vaccinations, the economy — I hardly think this is the time. But if you are serious about the change, why change it to honor someone who told an intentional lie on the U.S. Senate floor while majority leader? What a role model. When asked about it later Harry Reid un-remorsefully said, “He didn’t win did he?” I don’t think he deserves this honor because he has no honor.

