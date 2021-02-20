LETTER: Why should we honor a man who lied on the Senate floor?

If you are serious about changing the name of our airport, why change it to honor someone who told an intentional lie on the U.S. Senate floor while majority leader?

Harry Reid. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

If you want to change the name of our airport, that’s OK. But with all the other pressing matters — COVID, vaccinations, the economy — I hardly think this is the time. But if you are serious about the change, why change it to honor someone who told an intentional lie on the U.S. Senate floor while majority leader? What a role model. When asked about it later Harry Reid un-remorsefully said, “He didn’t win did he?” I don’t think he deserves this honor because he has no honor.