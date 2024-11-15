52°F
Letters

LETTER: Why stop with red-light cameras?

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Keith Hughes Las Vegas
November 14, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 

I’ve been following the Review-Journal’s coverage of the red-light camera debate closely and was happy to read Sunday’s story about the successes of other such programs around the country. But if we truly want to reduce deaths on our roads, we should add speed cameras to the discussion.

During a recent visit to the United Kingdom, I noticed that freeways and surface streets were monitored by speed cameras in all areas I visited. My anecdotal data shows they work marvelously. On the freeways, the speed of traffic moved within a couple of miles per hour of the posted speed limit. Always. This was true in congested cities and in rural areas. Of course, the occasional scofflaw sped by, but that was the rare exception instead of the rule, as it seems to be in Southern Nevada. There are even average-speed cameras that calculate and ensure that a car’s average speed over a longer stretch — a mile or more — remains at or below the limit.

I don’t advocate for every method that monarchy uses to control its subjects, but speed cameras work and are an easy solution to a huge problem here at home.

Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell)
LETTER: Let’s give Trump a chance
Donna Andress Las Vegas

Let’s remember that we’re all Americans, and we want our country to have good leadership.

Donald Trump waves after speaking at the Palm Beach County Convention Center during an election ...
LETTER: Donald Trump wins the election
Philip Cohen Las Vegas

Could it be that the people who kept telling us that they were the truth-tellers were just snake-oil sellers?

A memorial for Tina Tintor and her dog Max on Rainbow Boulevard and Spring Valley Parkway is se ...
LETTER: The justice system and Henry Ruggs
Jeralyn Elsasser Las Vegas

It is with great sadness that I read Henry Ruggs is almost a free man and housed in a facility for nonviolent offenders.

(Getty Images)
LETTER: Eliminate the Department of Education
Peter D. Kinsley Las Vegas

I can’t say that I have read the entirety of Project 2025. I can definitely say that I am 100 percent in favor of abolishing the Department of Education.

Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Order in the classroom
Ardelle Bellman Las Vegas

Even with a new interim superintendent and $281 million just for textbooks and supplies, Clark County students will not be learning as they could and should due to unruly classroom behavior.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Instead of abortion, how about birth control?
Suzanne Scannavino Las Vegas

It is mind-boggling that the most important issue some voters are concerned about is the ability of a mother to abort her unborn child.

An election worker goes over a ranked choice voting explanation card with a voter. (AP Photo/Ma ...
LETTER: Why did Question 3 include ranked-choice?
David Fanning Las Vegas

I voted “yes” on Question 3, not for ranked-choice voting, but for a voice in the primary elections as an independent voter.

Las Vegas Review-Journal
LETTER: Las Vegas is closed
Philip Palmintere Henderson

We don’t need to build more housing for Californians.

