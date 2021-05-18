81°F
Letters

LETTER: Why the 35 mph speed limit in airport tunnel?

Mark Wolfson Henderson
May 17, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Might you remember Andy Rooney on “60 Minutes” asking, “Did you ever wonder why … ?” As a recent resident of the Las Vegas area, I’m reminded of Mr. Rooney’s query as it relates to the speed limit in the tunnel to McCarran International Airport. Why list a 35 mph limit when absolutely no one obeys it, especially pickup drivers?

Recently, my wife drove me to the airport. Upon entering the tunnel in the far right lane at 43 mph, a guy in a pickup barreled down to maybe three or four feet behind our rear bumper and started honking his horn and flashing his brights at us. Again, we’re doing 8 mph over the posted speed limit. He ultimately sped around us, nearly hitting a car in an adjacent lane in the process.

It should be noted that we never passed a single car in the tunnel, as it looked more like a NASCAR event to see who could arrive first at the terminals. As a frequent business traveler, I can affirm that tunnel traffic is always like that.

Frankly, I don’t understand the 35 mph limit. But it clearly is creating a hazard since the overwhelming majority of drivers are moving at 50 mph and higher.

