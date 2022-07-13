LETTER: Why the abortion hysteria in Nevada?

Demonstrators gather outside the Lloyd D George Courthouse during a March for Reproductive Rights and Justice on Saturday, Oct. 2,2021, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

I find it quite interesting that Democrats, including Rep. Susie Lee and Gov. Steve Sisolak, are flooding the airwaves with ads saying they will protect your abortion rights in Nevada. Please. Abortion rights have been enshrined in Nevada law for 30 years, allowing abortions up to 24 weeks and to protect the life of the mother after that time period. This was approved by two-thirds of voters and any changes would have to be on the ballot.

The hysteria they are creating is a false narrative. Nothing changes in Nevada.

Regarding the Supreme Court’s decision, the justices did not ban abortions. They turned the matter over to the states to determine their own abortion laws.

It is typical of the far left to create an uproar and to try and use this as an election talking point given that every other issue they promote is failing the American people, and we are now looking at a recession in the very near future.