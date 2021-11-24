53°F
Letters

LETTER: Why the modifier?

Deborah White Henderson
November 23, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
UNLV Lady Rebels guard Jade Thomas (5) plays against Colorado State University at Cox Pavilion ...
UNLV Lady Rebels guard Jade Thomas (5) plays against Colorado State University at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto
UNLV Lady Rebels forward Desi-Rae Young (23) takes a shot during a game against Colorado State ...
UNLV Lady Rebels forward Desi-Rae Young (23) takes a shot during a game against Colorado State University at Cox Pavilion in Las Vegas on Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. (Elizabeth Page Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Elipagephoto

Calling UNLV’s women’s teams the Lady Rebels while the men’s teams are referred to as the Rebels sends an unmistakable message of second-class citizenship.

