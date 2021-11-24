LETTER: Why the modifier for Lady Rebels?
The term Lady Rebels is dated.
Calling UNLV’s women’s teams the Lady Rebels while the men’s teams are referred to as the Rebels sends an unmistakable message of second-class citizenship.
The term Lady Rebels is dated.
Calling UNLV’s women’s teams the Lady Rebels while the men’s teams are referred to as the Rebels sends an unmistakable message of second-class citizenship.
It’s easy to blame COVID for the high inflation we are experiencing. But the real problem are the emergency responses to COVID.
“‘Win’-frastructure” is your Nov. 16 headline. That may be the case for some, but not Nevada. We need new congressional representatives.
So Biden wants to spend millions of taxpayer dollars to determine why gasoline prices are so high. He should look in the mirror.
It appears the state cannot get it right to bring justice to four individuals killed in a grocery store and another victim gravely injured.
This violence if we don’t get our way — the threats of burning, the death threats — make a mockery of the justice system if mob rule has the final say in jury verdicts due to intimidation.
Where can I find representatives or senators who actually want to do the right thing for the American people rather than attempt to punish the people for their own party interests?
A different standard for “other” people.
Time to dismantle this panel.
High-rises in the mountains?
Strategy is beyond preposterous.