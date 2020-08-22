95°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
CORONAVIRUS DATA, UPDATED DAILY
Letters

LETTER: Why the push for mail-in ballots?

Chuck Lombardo Henderson
August 21, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 

Interesting article by Rory Appleton in the Aug. 15 Review-Journal, “220K primary ballots kicked back.” I am a retired Air Force veteran who in his 20-year career twice had to vote by absentee ballot. Now with all the controversy over mail-in ballots, why is absentee balloting not an option instead of mail-in ballots?

It is so simple. You contact the Clark County voting office, ask for an absentee ballot and they send it out. It is filled in, and then you return it. If an individual doesn’t want to go to a voting booth because of the pandemic, he or she may just request an absentee ballot.

This would alleviate the controversy that is going on with the post office and the Clark County’s Registrar’s Office. Then people such as myself can go to the voting booth and vote. It would also save money and, if managed right, we could have the returns back in time with little or no problems.

MOST READ
1
Ex-mobster Frank Cullotta, crony of Tony Spilotro, dies in Las Vegas
Ex-mobster Frank Cullotta, crony of Tony Spilotro, dies in Las Vegas
2
Look inside Allegiant Stadium with the Raiders — PHOTOS
Look inside Allegiant Stadium with the Raiders — PHOTOS
3
CCSD limits recording of online classes, angering parents, teachers
CCSD limits recording of online classes, angering parents, teachers
4
Dance instructor to the stars arrested as suspected sexual predator
Dance instructor to the stars arrested as suspected sexual predator
5
Nevada’s expanded unemployment benefits may mean more money for jobless
Nevada’s expanded unemployment benefits may mean more money for jobless
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Construction continues on Henderson City Hall's entrance and plaza on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. ( ...
LETTER: In Henderson, of course!
James Moldenhauer North Las Vegas

Using virus relief funds for City Hall renovations.