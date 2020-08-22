LETTER: Why the push for mail-in ballots?

You can already vote absentee if you don’t want to go to the polls.

Interesting article by Rory Appleton in the Aug. 15 Review-Journal, “220K primary ballots kicked back.” I am a retired Air Force veteran who in his 20-year career twice had to vote by absentee ballot. Now with all the controversy over mail-in ballots, why is absentee balloting not an option instead of mail-in ballots?

It is so simple. You contact the Clark County voting office, ask for an absentee ballot and they send it out. It is filled in, and then you return it. If an individual doesn’t want to go to a voting booth because of the pandemic, he or she may just request an absentee ballot.

This would alleviate the controversy that is going on with the post office and the Clark County’s Registrar’s Office. Then people such as myself can go to the voting booth and vote. It would also save money and, if managed right, we could have the returns back in time with little or no problems.