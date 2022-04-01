LETTER: Why would a teacher lie?
Hats off to Jeff German and Julie Wootton-Greener for their reporting on alleged abuse at Garside Elementary School.
Hats off to Jeff German and Julie Wootton-Greener for their reporting on alleged abuse at Garside Elementary School (Monday Review-Journal).
There certainly appears to be a lack of transparency (and urgency) in city, school district and state investigations.
I see no motivation for a teacher to fabricate the story about strip searches as the school.
As a grandfather who has two granddaughters soon to enter school, I hope investigations run the full course.