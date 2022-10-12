LETTER: Why would anyone vote for an incumbent today

Clark County election workers set up voting booths at the Cora Coleman Senior Center in Las Vegas Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Let’s be really serious. Why would you vote for anyone holding political office today?

The cost of gasoline is ridiculously out of control, Food costs make you buy canned dog food just so you can get meat, rent increases have gone ballistic and crime has soared because of defund the police and letting criminals out of jail. In addition, immigration is beyond help because the border is wide open. And, finally, billions of dollars — yes, billions — are given to other countries instead of building our own country strong.

Voting by party is just plain stupid. Read what elected officials have done and what they say they will do. All ads bashing the other party show me nothing — and both parties are guilty of this. None is saying what the candidate has done or will do. So again, read their history and consider more than party.