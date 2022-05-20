LETTER: Why would GOP candidates tie themselves to Donald Trump?

Donald Trump (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

As we get ready for the upcoming primary and Novemer’s midterm elections, it is interesting to watch Republican candidates tying themselves to former President Donald Trump. Why would they want this connection?

Mr. Trump said before the 2020 election that, if he lost, the election was rigged. After he lost, he refused to accept the results — although all the recounts, audits and court challenges proved the election was valid and legitimate. Then, the president and some GOP officials tried to replace legally selected electors with fake electors. That failed, so the president and his inner circle plotted a rally and insurrection to stop Congress from certifying the electoral count.

The Jan. 6, 2021, invasion of the U.S. Capitol was an attempted coup and not a peaceful protest. Several people were killed, many police officers were injured and millions of dollars of damage was done.

Again, why would any Republican candidate in any state want to be associated with Mr. Trump, a man who orchestrated an attempted overthrow of the U.S. government? If any of these candidates are elected, will they defend our democracy and the Constitution? Or will they follow an authoritarian agenda? Voters need to ask questions and seriously think about this before they cast their ballots.