LETTER: Why would the school district limit challenges for top students?

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Clark County School District wants to cap the highest grade point average at 4.95 as a means to keep students from feeling “stressed” about their academic performance. Why is being “stressed” a bad thing? There is stress in any competitive situation — whether in the athletic arena, the arts, work or the classroom.

Our students need to build resilience and to find strategies to cope with stress. Children who can develop mental health strategies early in life become strong adults who can overcome failures and seek alternative solutions to challenges. An artificial GPA cap only discourages academically ambitious students from seeking challenging courses and reaching for the “top.”

Our best students need the opportunity to test their academic chops in a fast-paced environment. They should be afforded the opportunity to distinguish themselves through academic curiosity and hard work. The district should be providing these opportunities to hardworking students so that they can pursue their dreams and become successful and productive citizens who can contribute to Nevada.