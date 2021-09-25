81°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Letters

LETTER: Wilderness designation for wildlife refuge brings its own problems

Craig Stevenson Las Vegas
September 24, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
The Corn Creek Road looking north at Sheep Pass in the Desert National Wildlife Refuge is seen, ...
The Corn Creek Road looking north at Sheep Pass in the Desert National Wildlife Refuge is seen, Friday, Sept. 30, 2016. The Air Force prepares to hold public meetings on a plan to expand its training range onto another 227,000 acres of the refuge. Jeff Scheid/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @jeffscheid

Tara Blake’s promotion of wilderness for the Desert National Wildlife Range (“Public lands,” Sept. 16 letter) is both eccentric and naïve. Apparently, Ms. Blake forgot that the bill promoting the transfer of primary management of refuge lands to the Air Force was fronted by Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto. Now Sen. Cortez Masto is promoting wilderness in another bill.

As we saw with former Sen. Harry Reid, wilderness lets legislators put a happy face on selling other public lands. Moreover, the lands Sen. Cortez Masto is proposing to dispose of now did not qualify for previous disposals. Nothing has changed so that these lands are now less valuable to wildlife and for public uses.

Wilderness is not an alternative protective option for a wildlife refuge. Wildlife refuges are areas set aside for the benefit of certain species, such as desert bighorns. They are areas where management can be aggressive. Water projects may be built for bighorns or lakes may be created for ducks.

The problem is that wilderness advocates have contentiously opposed active management on wildlife refuges with wilderness. Wilderness requires that all actions be run through a wilderness coordinator, not a wildlife biologist. As it is managed by federal agencies, wilderness prioritizes human recreation, and the benefits to wildlife are a secondary consideration even on a wildlife refuge. The human wilderness experience takes priority. This has been demonstrated time and again on refuges burdened with wilderness.

It would be a shame to save the Desert Range from expanded bombing and warfare training only to see wildlife pushed aside for new hiking trails and expanded human interference. No wilderness.

MOST READ
1
Bartender says he was forced to repay thousands after being robbed at gunpoint
Bartender says he was forced to repay thousands after being robbed at gunpoint
2
Nicolas Cage tossed from upscale Vegas restaurant
Nicolas Cage tossed from upscale Vegas restaurant
3
Raiders report: Starting safety briefly leaves practice
Raiders report: Starting safety briefly leaves practice
4
Las Vegas house owned by late Tony Hsieh listed for $2M
Las Vegas house owned by late Tony Hsieh listed for $2M
5
Raiders linebacker didn’t want to be on outside looking in
Raiders linebacker didn’t want to be on outside looking in
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
AP Photo/Julio Cortez
LETTER: A tale of two stories
James A. McDonald Henderson

America’s border policies vary wildly.

(AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
LETTER: Failing the kids
Dave Mesker Las Vegas

Let’s face it, the education system is broken.