LETTER: Wildlife and illegal roads
What about the damage caused by solar plant?
Your Sept. 16 article about closing Government Wash because of illegal roads that harmed wildlife habitat left me scratching my head. Everyone jumps up and down at this type of behavior — and I don’t condone illegal roads — but all you hear are crickets when animals and plants over thousands of acres are moved or destroyed for solar panels to advance the wacko green agenda. And now the Greenlink project is going to really finish it off.