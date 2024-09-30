89°F
Letters

LETTER: Wildlife and illegal roads

Robert E. Pribila Las Vegas
September 29, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

Your Sept. 16 article about closing Government Wash because of illegal roads that harmed wildlife habitat left me scratching my head. Everyone jumps up and down at this type of behavior — and I don’t condone illegal roads — but all you hear are crickets when animals and plants over thousands of acres are moved or destroyed for solar panels to advance the wacko green agenda. And now the Greenlink project is going to really finish it off.

Former President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
LETTER: Donald Trump remains a threat to the republic
Michael Chapman Las Vegas

There is nothing in Mr. Trump’s behavior as president that compels the conclusion he is not a threat to democracy: just the opposite, actually.

LETTER: Utah lawsuit threatens the concept of public lands
Jocelyn Torres North Las Vegas

A ruling in favor of Utah’s lawsuit would mark the end of public lands as we know them, opening the floodgates to every anti-public lands politician in the West to seize public lands by way of the courts.

LETTER: Kamala tries to stay in hiding
James McDonald Henderson

It is readily apparent that Ms. Harris does not like or handle spontaneous situations well.

LETTER: The real immigration debate
David Antonini Las Vegas

How should the U.S. go about crafting solutions to immigration that acknowledges the need to uphold our immigration laws while also trying to uphold the spirit of America that has always welcomed immigrants?

LETTER: Hectoring us on road safety
Bert Woywod Las Vegas

Why on earth do we allow these huge 18-wheelers in the left lanes of our freeways? That’s like having a speeding missile on your back bumper.

