Letters

LETTER: Will Donald Trump get the last word?

Dusty Mac Las Vegas
June 17, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

Let’s play a game. Who might say this?

“Have you noticed that they are now admitting I was right about everything they lied about before the election? Hydroxychloroquine works. The virus came from a Chinese lab. Hunter Biden’s laptop was real. Lafayette Square was not cleared for a photo op. The Russian ‘bounties’ story was fake.

“We did produce vaccines before the end of 2020, in record time. Blue-state lockdowns didn’t work. Schools should be opened. Critical Race Theory is a disaster for our schools and our country. Our Southern border security program was unprecedentedly successful.”

