LETTER: Will Las Vegas become a ghost town?

A visitor checks out an old boat left behind as the waterline continues to recede near the closed Boulder Harbor boat launch in the Lake Mead National Recreation Area, Thursday, May 12, 2022. (Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

I applaud Tom Mayer expressing his concern over the critical water situation in our beautiful city (Saturday letter to the editor). We need, however, to be much more aware of the dire consequences that exist should our water supply dry up completely.

Our water officials are not doing enough to preserve what little water we have left. They actually place a ceiling on the water usage of 14,000 gallons per month for a regular family home. How is it possible to use so much water? Obvious wastage. I use fewer than 2,000 gallons in my five-bedroom, three-bathroom home. Local governments issue building permits indiscriminately without thought given to the amount of water required to build a house.

Members of the public need to be suitably educated on water usage. My home is my single most expensive asset. I don’t wish to lose it. I beg Southern Nevada water officials to investigate and rectify these wasteful areas before Las Vegas becomes a ghost town.