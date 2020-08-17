LETTER: Will Nevada bars get license fees back?

Since this virus, Gov. Steve Sisolak has demanded things that are far beyond the norm. He’s mandating that Nevada bars and restaurants prohibit patrons from sitting at the bar, but they may sit at a table — every other table. The table-sitters are sitting together and that’s OK. But sitting together at the bar isn’t OK. Basically he has reduced all these types of businesses to half or less capacity, which means far less income.

Now I am wondering if the state is going to give them a rebate for their liquor and restaurant licenses. This should obviously apply to the casinos also. There should definitely be a rebate to these places of business.