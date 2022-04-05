LETTER: Will Smith and Chris Rock

How are children supposed to learn proper conduct when the “adults” don’t even know it?

Chris Rock, left, and Will Smith onstage during the 94th Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 27, 2022, in Hollywood, California. (Myung Chun/Los Angeles Times/TNS)

What was all the Oscar debate about? “Bear all wrongs patiently” and “forgive all injuries” are just two of the seven spiritual works of mercy. They are not merely suggestions. Nobody in the media spoke of them despite all the coverage devoted to the Will Smith-Chris Rock Oscar incident.

There is no debate about what Mr. Smith should have done. How are children supposed to learn proper conduct when the “adults” don’t even know it?