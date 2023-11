Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani reacts after swinging at a pitch during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Seattle Mariners, Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Ryan Sun)

Now that the Oakland A’s have Major League Baseball’s approval to move to Las Vegas, they should be ready to spend whatever it takes to sign prize free agent Shohei Ohtani and bring him to Vegas. Mr. Ohtani is smooth, sleek and fast, sort of like a human Ferrari, and he probably could take a celebrity jog down the Strip without stepping in a pothole.

Gentlemen, start your bidding.