A copy of the book "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street," by Dr. Seuss, rests in a chair, Monday, March 1, 2021, in Walpole, Mass. Dr. Seuss Enterprises announced it would cease publication of several children's titles including "And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street" and "If I Ran the Zoo," because of insensitive and racist imagery. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

With all the “cancel culture” going on, I can’t help but think that the Bible will be next. It contains a lot of racism, violence, misogyny, etc. Several years ago a parent demanded that we remove “Harry Potter” from the school library. We said “no” — and that if that book were removed, we’d have to remove the Bible, too.