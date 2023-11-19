LETTER: Will the Las Vegas A’s still be the A’s?

Oakland Athletics second baseman Zach Gelof takes the field before a baseball game against the Cincinnati Reds during Big League Weekend at the Las Vegas Ballpark on Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Las Vegas. (Heidi Fang/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @HeidiFang

I hate taking another city’s team, but if we do, it’s fun to embrace the history. In the case with the Oakland A’s, there are rumors that Oakland will keep the team name and colors, with plans to start the team again in the future.

If that’s the case, let Oakland keep its team and give Las Vegas an expansion team. Saddling us with the worst team in Major League Baseball without the benefit of having the team’s history is a joke.