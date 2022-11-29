LETTER: Will tough-on-crime Joe Lombardo confront the Bundys?
Time to shut down their insurrection.
In your recent story, “BLM weighs improvements to Gold Butte as Bundy’s cows graze nearby,” we are reminded that the most notorious criminal and deadbeat in Nevada — if not America — is still free. Since incoming governor Joe Lombardo has no relevant executive experience, this is his time to show he is tough on crime. The Bundy insurrection needs to be strongly stopped. If not, then the Bundy crime family will continue to be the most powerful leaders in Nevada. Which side are you on, Gov.-elect Lombardo?