Letters

LETTER: Will tough-on-crime Joe Lombardo confront the Bundys?

Ron Moore Las Vegas
November 29, 2022 - 3:39 pm
 
Cliven Bundy walks out of Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in Las Vegas a free man with his wife Ca ...
Cliven Bundy walks out of Lloyd George U.S. Courthouse in Las Vegas a free man with his wife Carol Monday, Jan. 8, 2017, after a federal judge dismissed the case with prejudice against him, two of his sons and another man in the Bunkerville standoff. At rear, in a cowboy hat is their son Ammon Bundy. K.M. Cannon Las Vegas Review-Journal @KMCannonPhoto

In your recent story, “BLM weighs improvements to Gold Butte as Bundy’s cows graze nearby,” we are reminded that the most notorious criminal and deadbeat in Nevada — if not America — is still free. Since incoming governor Joe Lombardo has no relevant executive experience, this is his time to show he is tough on crime. The Bundy insurrection needs to be strongly stopped. If not, then the Bundy crime family will continue to be the most powerful leaders in Nevada. Which side are you on, Gov.-elect Lombardo?

