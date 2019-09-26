81°F
Letters

LETTER: Wind turbines not the main threat to birds

Don Slade Las Vegas
September 25, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

In her Sunday letter, Mary Aquino is concerned about bird deaths from solar and wind projects. But according to a 2003 Sibley Guides chart on estimated bird mortality, wind turbines and oil waste ponds both cause between 10 million and 20 million bird deaths annually. Yet feral cats kill up to an estimated 500 million birds each year, while windows kill up to 1 billion. Ms. Aquino should redirect her concerns from wind turbines to cats and windows.

