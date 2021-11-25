LETTER: Winning the illegal immigration lottery

AP Photo/Alex Brandon, file

This is my take on the idea of the “lottery winnings” for illegal immigrants who break into our country and then may be getting money for such an act (Sunday Debra J. Saunders column): If someone comes to my home with their children and breaks in with the intent to occupy my home, and they are detained and those children are removed from the custody of their parents and placed in another facility weeks or months later, will I be required to pay them money for the outrageous, illegal conduct? Please someone, wake us from this nightmare.