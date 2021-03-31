61°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: With Biden, the buck stops somewhere else

Troy Pyles St. George, Utah
March 30, 2021 - 9:01 pm
 
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Because President Joe Biden has no clue how to resolve the crisis he created at the border and doesn’t want to take ownership of it, he has assigned Vice President Kamala Harris to deal with it.

So the buck no longer stops at his desk.

Meanwhile, he finds it more important to continue taking a victory tour over spending us into a record $1.9 trillion of additional debt than to deal with pressing national issues.

While campaigning for election, he promised that on “day one” he would reveal his immigration proposal (also his gun control legislation). So far, he has done neither. So give him two more Pinocchios.

The difference between a true leader and a professional politician, such as Mr. Biden, is a willingness to be held accountable for his mistakes and his inactions.

MOST READ
1
$205K paid out for bad beat jackpot hit at Boulder Station
$205K paid out for bad beat jackpot hit at Boulder Station
2
2-month-old, toddler found dead in east Las Vegas home fire
2-month-old, toddler found dead in east Las Vegas home fire
3
Take a sneak peek inside the Raiders Tavern Grill at M Resort
Take a sneak peek inside the Raiders Tavern Grill at M Resort
4
Real Water lawyer tells judge he can’t find plant manager
Real Water lawyer tells judge he can’t find plant manager
5
‘Cake Boss’ star Buddy Valastro is on the mend after freak hand injury
‘Cake Boss’ star Buddy Valastro is on the mend after freak hand injury
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Las Vegas-Review Journal)
LETTER: Las Vegas bicyclists and sidewalks
Gayda Jean Collins Las Vegas

One problem with cyclists on the sidewalk is that other cyclists, motorists and pedestrians don’t expect us to be there.

AP Photo/John Locher
LETTER: Voter protections vs. voter suppression
Donald Huey Henderson

Just hours after the Republicans in Georgia sign massive voter suppression laws into place, you run an editorial decrying the Democrats for trying to pass massive voter protections.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal/File)
LETTER: What a time for spring break
Andy Ginsburg Las Vegas

We are finally making progress with getting schools open, however limited, yet now it’s time for Spring “break.”

(Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
LETTER: Private property and gun rights
Michael Mas Las Vegas

I am what I would consider to be a “moderate liberal.” I also have a Nevada concealed carry permit, and I am very concerned about Assembly Bill 286.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Nevada electric vehicles getting a free ride
Ron Moers Henderson

All along I thought electric-car buyers were singing “Kumbaya” because they were keeping the planet clean. Turns out that isn’t altogether the case.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye
LETTER: Citizen Review Board is doing its job
Charles Jones Las Vegas

Metro officers are very much aware that their interactions with the public are always subject to a fair and impartial due process review.