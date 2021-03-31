LETTER: With Biden, the buck stops somewhere else

Because President Joe Biden has no clue how to resolve the crisis he created at the border and doesn’t want to take ownership of it, he has assigned Vice President Kamala Harris to deal with it.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Because President Joe Biden has no clue how to resolve the crisis he created at the border and doesn’t want to take ownership of it, he has assigned Vice President Kamala Harris to deal with it.

So the buck no longer stops at his desk.

Meanwhile, he finds it more important to continue taking a victory tour over spending us into a record $1.9 trillion of additional debt than to deal with pressing national issues.

While campaigning for election, he promised that on “day one” he would reveal his immigration proposal (also his gun control legislation). So far, he has done neither. So give him two more Pinocchios.

The difference between a true leader and a professional politician, such as Mr. Biden, is a willingness to be held accountable for his mistakes and his inactions.