96°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Letters

LETTER: With the Biden administration, it’s America Last

Bernadette Rollins Las Vegas
June 7, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to the AFL-CIO about union jobs and building infrastructure ...
Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to the AFL-CIO about union jobs and building infrastructure, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Last week, Vice President Kamala Harris stated that the United States is safer if other countries have stable and safe water supplies. The Biden administration will support investments in water infrastructure abroad and provide technical expertise to countries. How nice.

Meanwhile, Lake Mead’s levels are dropping like the stock market, the Southwest faces unprecedented drought and water shortages threaten food production in various states. Wouldn’t it be nice if somebody — anybody — in this administration made the United States a priority for once?

MOST READ
1
CARTOONS: Identifying the next shooting victim
CARTOONS: Identifying the next shooting victim
2
Strip land sells for $12.8M, buyer remains mystery
Strip land sells for $12.8M, buyer remains mystery
3
Nevada gas prices jump to 2nd-highest in nation
Nevada gas prices jump to 2nd-highest in nation
4
Excessive heat warning issued for Southern Nevada
Excessive heat warning issued for Southern Nevada
5
Woman accused of causing fatal crash formally charged with DUI
Woman accused of causing fatal crash formally charged with DUI
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST