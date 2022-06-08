LETTER: With the Biden administration, it’s America Last

Wouldn’t it be nice if somebody in this administration made the United States a priority for once?

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks to the AFL-CIO about union jobs and building infrastructure, Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

Last week, Vice President Kamala Harris stated that the United States is safer if other countries have stable and safe water supplies. The Biden administration will support investments in water infrastructure abroad and provide technical expertise to countries. How nice.

Meanwhile, Lake Mead’s levels are dropping like the stock market, the Southwest faces unprecedented drought and water shortages threaten food production in various states. Wouldn’t it be nice if somebody — anybody — in this administration made the United States a priority for once?