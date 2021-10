Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

In response to Jim Veltri’s recent letter, “Sports support,” regarding the lowering of ticket demand for the Vegas Golden Knights home games: I think that the trading of our beloved Marc-Andre Fleury, the heart and soul of our Knights, is the problem. I know that for my family, without Fleury, we no longer care if they win or lose.