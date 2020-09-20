LETTER: Without the Palestinians, peace accord a bust

The real story is, of course the absence of the Palestinian flag from the ceremony.

In this March 27, 2017, file photo, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas speaks during a new conference at EU headquarters in Brussels. President Donald Trump and Abbas are scheduled to meet Wednesday at the White House. Virginia Mayo/AP

On the Middle East peace accords:

The real story is, of course the absence of the Palestinian flag from the ceremony, the absence of any Palestinian officials and … oh yes, the lack of any agreement on the elusive “two-state solution.” Dozens of Arab states can agree to establish relations with Israel, whatever the quid pro quo may be, but until Israel and Palestine reach a fair accommodation on their two peoples living together, there can be no peace in the Mideast. Only then will the accomplishment be “worthy” of the Nobel Peace Prize.