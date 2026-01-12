40°F
Letters

LETTER: Woe, thy name is Raider fan

Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye
Las Vegas Review-Journal
Mark Evans Las Vegas
January 11, 2026 - 9:01 pm
 

Well, here we go again. The Las Vegas Raiders are going to rebuild the team. Searching for a new coach and a quarterback.

Like any rebuild, whether it be a car engine or a home, it all has to do with the mechanics. You can send a coach to do a job without the right tools and parts. Pete Carroll was the right coach, but he takes the blame for not having the right parts to do the job. Remember when the Raiders thought that Derek Carr was the problem?

I hope Mr. Carroll ends up with a team that respects him and gives him all of the parts needed to be successful.

