LETTER: Woke progressives now come after the American flag

Recently I saw a story on the news about a woman in Utah who said that displaying the American flag is a sign of hatred and racism. My grandfather served during World War I, my father served in World War II, I spent time in Vietnam and my son is a Gulf War vet. I do not know if my grandfather, my dad or my son has ever hated anyone. Speaking for me, I did not really like my ninth-grade English teacher, and I don’t get along with my ex-wife that well, but I never hated anyone.

I display my flag every Veterans Day, Memorial Day and the Fourth of July and sometimes other days because I like to see it flying from my house. I don’t see many other flags in my neighborhood anymore and sometimes it saddens me. But that is a choice Americans get to make because of the sacrifices many people made. We have the freedom to do so or not do so.

So with that said, you have the right, according to the U.S. Supreme Court, to burn the flag, desecrate the flag or not to own one. But please don’t put a false label on someone who chooses to simply display it with no comments or insults.