LETTER: Woman accused of fatal DUI

Lane Lentz Henderson
June 13, 2022 - 9:01 pm
 
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)

Let me get this straight: After being accused of doing at least five shots of tequila and then slamming her car into Stephen Palmatier Jr.’s car, killing him and critically injuring his son, Lisa Geurino fled the scene, police say. She will enter an inpatient rehabilitation facility (Friday’s Review-Journal)? Who are these judges who determine her temporary punishment?

Geurino should be incarcerated with the general population until her trial and sentencing. There are no consequences anymore for people’s criminal behavior. Truly sad for the Palmatier family.

