LETTER: Women’s pro sports leagues aren’t as well-established as men’s leagues

That’s why more people celebrated the Golden Knights than the Aces.

In his July 2 Nevada Views, Eric McCammond laments that the Vegas Golden Knights received far more accolades than the Las Vegas Aces even though both teams won championships. That is true. However, a person needs to look at the impact of each program to understand any preferences.

1) The Golden Knights play twice as many league games and their season is twice as long.

2) The NHL has 32 teams while the WNBA has 12, and an NHL roster is twice that of a WNBA team.

3) The NHL salary cap is $83.5 million. The WNBA salary cap is $1.25 million.

4) NHL TV contracts are light years ahead of the WNBA deal. And, as Mr. McCammond noted, the Golden Knights merchandising far outpaces the Aces.

The Golden Knights economic impact in the community outdistances that of the Aces. This is how it will work until women’s leagues get better established. The U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team is now on a par with the men. But it took decades for that to happen.

When more WNBA owners are found for expansion, look for the stature of the Aces to improve. I watch all the Aces games but realize that the team will be only as important as its league.