LETTER: Workers of the world unite!

(AP Photo/Koji Sasahara)

I see signs in stores and businesses that advertise: We’re hiring. This is false advertising. It should read: We’re exploiting.

Part of President Donald Trump’s pseudo prosperity includes giving massive tax breaks and other incentives to corporations that ship their profits overseas.

His “booming” economy is an exploitative economy in which multinational corporations rule America with an iron fist that smashes the poor and needy under its oppressive weight.

Standard procedure for corporations that fly the skull-and-bones flag of the global corsairs is to give their workers a substandard minimum wage. Employees on these slave wages often work more than 50-plus hours a week and get paid for only 40 hours because they are classified as “manager trainees.” This way, corporate thieves can legally bypass the law through loopholes and steal from their workers.

This is only one way that anti-American, robber-baron corporations pillage and demoralize our nation.

This “good old boy” system imposes a closed, circular pattern that assures a handful of stockholders will continue to vote the CEO hefty raises while that same CEO will shovel all the profits back to the stockholders so he can continue to expect his obscene wage hikes. The corporate motto: Let the circle be unbroken, and let not even a crumb trickle down to the exploited American worker.

God’s justice demands that this circle be radically reformed.