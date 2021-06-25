LETTER: Working, not working and government handouts

In order for our democracy to survive, we must push the idea to work for what one needs and not get it from the government.

Give people who are not working what they need raised from people who pay taxes from work? This is, to me, an example of socialism. It is not what this country was founded upon. Yes, we have Medicare and Social Security, forms of socialism in our democracy. But in order for our democracy to survive, we must push the idea to work for what one needs and not get it from the government.

Lately, the stimulus checks — and unemployment — have made people ask why they should work when they can make more money not working. This has contributed to a lack of workers returning to their jobs or re-entering the workforce.