LETTER: World events make it even more important to secure our Southern border

(AP Photo/Elliott Spagat)

According to Department of Homeland Security officials, the Border Patrol apprehended more than 7,500 migrants on one recent Sunday alone on the southern border. As of June 2023, according to a FAIR research report, 16.8 million aliens reside in the United States, and most of the current estimates regarding the number of those here illegally are based on U.S. census data. This presumes that all illegal aliens will respond to demographic questionnaires.

My friends and family all welcome legal immigration, as most of us come from parents or grandparents who were immigrants. Today, we are afraid that terrorists have already penetrated our country. In these uncertain times, when wars are raging around us, don’t our leaders have any obligation to secure our borders?

Lately, many our country’s university students are supporting terrorists in their killing sprees where humanity is a forgotten virtue. It is frightening to think that even U.S. citizens support terrorist activities and are mute to the cries of “Death to America.”

When are we going to hold our government responsible to their oaths to secure our country and keep citizens safe in their homes? Are we looking for a more brutal 9/11? Israelis were surprised by the current attack on their soil. We were surprised by the attack of 9/11. It is surprising that citizens of this country are not crying for security instead of going along with more and more people from all countries and cultures crossing our border undeterred. Are we heartless bigoted monsters if we want a secure border?