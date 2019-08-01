LETTER: World War II can provide lessons for dealing Iran

Morteza Akhoondi/Mehr News Agency via AP

During World War II, from 1940 into 1943, the German U-boats took a tragic toll on Allied convoy ships in the Atlantic. Our control of the maritime trade routes was essential for a successful war effort in Europe. By mid-1943, U.S. Navy destroyer escorts turned the tables on the U-boats by using anti-submarine tactics.

Fast forward to 2019.

Oil tankers are being pirated by Iran when passing between the Persian Gulf and the Arabian Sea in the Strait of Hormuz. A combined effort of U.S. and British naval resources could provide protection for the tankers, were they in a convoy configuration, much the same as we thwarted the U-boats in 1943.