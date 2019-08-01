88°F
Letters

LETTER: World War II can provide lessons for dealing Iran

Lev Schneiderman Las Vegas
July 31, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

During World War II, from 1940 into 1943, the German U-boats took a tragic toll on Allied convoy ships in the Atlantic. Our control of the maritime trade routes was essential for a successful war effort in Europe. By mid-1943, U.S. Navy destroyer escorts turned the tables on the U-boats by using anti-submarine tactics.

Fast forward to 2019.

Oil tankers are being pirated by Iran when passing between the Persian Gulf and the Arabian Sea in the Strait of Hormuz. A combined effort of U.S. and British naval resources could provide protection for the tankers, were they in a convoy configuration, much the same as we thwarted the U-boats in 1943.

LETTER: A land of hyphens.
Mary Louise Flanneary Las Vegas

Why aren’t we all just Americans?

Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson, left, drives past New York Liberty's Amanda Zahui B, of Sweden, du ...
LETTER: Equal pay for WNBA
By Jo Walsh Henderson

It’s great to see Sen. Jacky Rosen seeking equal pay for WNBA players.

The Veterans Affairs Medical Center, located at 6900 N. Pecos Rd., North Las Vegas. (Las Vegas ...
LETTER: Lesson from the VA
By Barry Gray, Mesquite

For all of the candidates and their followers who clammer for health care for all, go ask our veterans how they like waiting months and years for treatment.

Protestors hold signs that read " Asylum is a Right" outside of the San Francisco Federal Court ...
LETTER: It’s the law?
By Kyle Maring, Henderson

Reader Jack Oliver seems to believe that undocumented immigrants are criminals. But by that standard, we are obviously a nation of criminals.